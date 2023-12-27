UMB Bank n.a. Has $43.29 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.87. 160,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.78.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

