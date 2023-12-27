UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $149.39. 996,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,290. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

