UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $702.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,474. The company has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $645.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

