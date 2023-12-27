UMB Bank n.a. Sells 12,776 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,287,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.1% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $70,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 570,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

