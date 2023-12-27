UMB Bank n.a. Sells 16,756 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,412. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.88 and a 200-day moving average of $278.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.