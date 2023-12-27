UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,109 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.47. 206,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,455. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

