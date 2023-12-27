UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,013 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.78. 242,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.49.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

