UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $18.80 on Wednesday, hitting $3,547.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,019.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,955.35 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,385.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.