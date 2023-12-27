UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $49,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.78. The company had a trading volume of 351,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,896. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

