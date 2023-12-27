Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,177 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.