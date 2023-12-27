Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

