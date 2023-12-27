United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

