United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

