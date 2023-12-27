United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 0.4% Higher

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.24. 14,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 19,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $11,832,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 745.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 401.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the period.

About United States Commodity Index Fund

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

