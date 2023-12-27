US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.82

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 161082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 234,096 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

