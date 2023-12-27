US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.82

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBILGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 161082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 234,096 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

