Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.51. Valneva shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1,662 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $730.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

