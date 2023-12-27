VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 98,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

