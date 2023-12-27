VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.61% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,111 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,954,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

