VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 342.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MOAT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 830,833 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

