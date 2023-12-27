Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,498. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $309.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.33 and a 200 day moving average of $280.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

