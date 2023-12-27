Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.22. 672,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,220. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.27.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

