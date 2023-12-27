Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.02. 1,246,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

