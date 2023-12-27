Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

