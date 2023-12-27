Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.05. 586,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

