Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,468. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.