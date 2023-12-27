Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.83

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 584999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

