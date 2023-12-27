Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

