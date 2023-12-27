Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VWO stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

