Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lowered by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,822,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.