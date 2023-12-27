Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.48. The stock had a trading volume of 647,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,001. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.