Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

