Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.34. 212,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,210. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

