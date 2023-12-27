Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM remained flat at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,606. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.