Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $484.78. 97,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.80 and its 200 day moving average is $439.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $487.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.