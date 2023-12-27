Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 257,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3286 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

