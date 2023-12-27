Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Northland Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13,060.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 19.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $28,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after buying an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after buying an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,873,000 after buying an additional 70,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,752,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,118,000 after buying an additional 196,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.