Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

