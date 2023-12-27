Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

