Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after buying an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth $57,842,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 162,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $217.52. 6,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $171.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.