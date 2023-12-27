Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 438,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,968 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 161,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

