Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

