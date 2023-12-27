Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Reduced by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 3,176,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,693. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
