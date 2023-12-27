Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 2,410,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

