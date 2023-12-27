Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 917,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,403. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

