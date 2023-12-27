Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 4.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

