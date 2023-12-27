Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. 1,648,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

