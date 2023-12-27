Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,637,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 4.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $94,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.27. 755,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

