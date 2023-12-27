Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.62. 654,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,732. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.70. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

