Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.81. The stock had a trading volume of 334,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.