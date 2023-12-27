Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 28.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,594. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.12. The company has a market cap of $349.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

